'This is Tejashwi Yadav Speaking': RJD Leader's Retort to Patna DM Amid Teachers' Protest Goes Viral

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s video speaking to a top official during a protest in Patna has gone viral in social media.

The Bihar opposition leader joined the protest led by teachers at a ground in Bihar’s capital. The RJD leader came to know that the protestors had been denied permission for a sit-in at their designated area. In a show of support, Tejashwi dialled the Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh to seek permission for the protest to be held at the designated site, Indian Express reported.

The video shows Tejashwi talking to the district magistrate on the phone with the protestors sitting at the ground.

“There has been lathi charge, their food has been thrown away, they were driven away… Now, some are here with me at ECO Park. All they want it to be allowed to protest,” Tejashwi Yadav reportedly said, adding that he would “WhatsApp their application.”

When Yadav asked for a response on when could he hear back from the DM, Chandrashekhar Singh shot back saying “Kab tak meaning? You haven’t sent the application and are questioning me?”.

It was then the RJD leader introduced himself as “Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahein hai, DM sahab (This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking).”

After a pause, the district magistrate replied “Ok, sir, sir, sir!”. The quick change of tone of the district magistrate brought a laughter from the protestors.

In the assembly elections held few months back, the RJD gave a tough fight to the BJP alliance and got 110 seats out of the 243 member assembly. On the other hand the ruling coalition got 125 seats with Nitish Kumar remaining for the fourth term.