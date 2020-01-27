Take the pledge to vote

'This is the Reality…': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Unemployment, Loss of Jobs

Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that in the last five years, 3.64 crore people became unemployed in the top seven sectors.

PTI

January 27, 2020
'This is the Reality…': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Unemployment, Loss of Jobs
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the government over 3.64 crore people reportedly becoming unemployed in the last five years, saying this is the reason why the Modi dispensation shies away from talking about jobs.

Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that in the last five years, 3.64 crore people became unemployed in the top seven sectors.

"This is the reality of all the big promises about giving jobs. Around three and a half crore people have become unemployed in seven major sectors of the country," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"3 crore 64 lakh unemployed people are the result of big names and advertisements. That is why the government shies away from talking about jobs," the Congress general secretary said.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government on Sunday saying that in the absence of employment, opportunities cannot be made available for the youth to fulfil their dreams.

How can the Republic be strong in such a scenario, he had asked.

