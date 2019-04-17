English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Poll is Battle Between Ram & Ravan, Godse & Gandhi, Sidhu Says on Modi’s Home Turf
Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the BJP's strategy to divide the nation on the basis of religion is not nationalism. "You are just diverting people's attention from key issues," he said.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu speaking at an election rally.
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday said this Lok Sabha election was a battle between Lord Krishna and Kans, Ram and Ravan, and Godse and Gandhi.
Sidhu, addressing a poll rally in Dholka town in Ahmedabad district, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, unemployment and farmer issues, and also dared the PM to have a debate with him.
"China is building a railway line beneath the sea. US is finding life on Mars. Russia is trying to build an army of robots. And what is India doing? We are making a 'chowkidar' who is actually a 'chor' (thief). I am telling you that you are indeed a thief," Sidhu, who is one of the star campaigners of the Congress, said.
"You always talk about nationalism. Then listen Mr. Modi. This is a battle between Lord Krishna and Kans. This is a battle between Ram and Ravan. And, this is a battle between Godse and Gandhi," he added.
The Punjab minister accused Modi of dividing the nation.
"Our Constitution says there should not be any discrimination on the basis of caste, colour and creed. It also says that no one should be subjected to discrimination on the basis of religion. But you are trying to divide the nation. And still you are claiming that you are a nationalist!
What kind of nationalism is this?" Sidhu asked. "Instead of talking about mandir and masjid, we should talk about unemployment, farmers and poor people. But do you discuss these issues? You are just diverting people's attention from these key issues. You always speak lies. I challenge you to have a debate with me on these issues," he added.
On the Rafale deal, the Congress leader said although Modi assumed office in 2014 as 'Ganga ka lal' (son of Ganga), he will have to vacate the office as 'Rafale ka dalal' (middleman of Rafale).
