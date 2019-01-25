LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

This Republic Day, Yogi Adityanath Govt Is Boasting It Has Killed Over 70 People In Encounters

Despite Supreme Court expressing concern over the issue, the government will list the encounters as its achievements

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Republic Day, Yogi Adityanath Govt Is Boasting It Has Killed Over 70 People In Encounters
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police, since Yogi Adityanath took charge as chief minister, has registered more than 3,000 encounters in which at least 78 ‘criminals’ were gunned down in the 16 months between March 2017 and July 2018.

While the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the encounters and agreed to examine a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the killings, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to publicise them as its achievements on Republic Day.

According to a report in The Indian Express, chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has sent a communication to all districts magistrates ahead of January 26 with a list of the achievements of the government.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a Tweet, slammed the ‘muscular’ model of governance offered by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.




A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul, will hear a petition by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on February 12.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, however, had claimed all norms and procedures were followed by the state administration during these encounters.

The NGO, in its plea, referred to news reports quoting Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar justifying the encounter killings in the state.
Yogi, during an interview in June 2017, had said, “Agar apradh karenge, toh thok diye jayenge" (If they commit crimes, we will knock them down).

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram