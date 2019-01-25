English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Republic Day, Yogi Adityanath Govt Is Boasting It Has Killed Over 70 People In Encounters
Despite Supreme Court expressing concern over the issue, the government will list the encounters as its achievements
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police, since Yogi Adityanath took charge as chief minister, has registered more than 3,000 encounters in which at least 78 ‘criminals’ were gunned down in the 16 months between March 2017 and July 2018.
While the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the encounters and agreed to examine a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the killings, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to publicise them as its achievements on Republic Day.
According to a report in The Indian Express, chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has sent a communication to all districts magistrates ahead of January 26 with a list of the achievements of the government.
Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a Tweet, slammed the ‘muscular’ model of governance offered by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul, will hear a petition by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on February 12.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, however, had claimed all norms and procedures were followed by the state administration during these encounters.
The NGO, in its plea, referred to news reports quoting Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar justifying the encounter killings in the state.
Yogi, during an interview in June 2017, had said, “Agar apradh karenge, toh thok diye jayenge" (If they commit crimes, we will knock them down).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the encounters and agreed to examine a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the killings, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to publicise them as its achievements on Republic Day.
According to a report in The Indian Express, chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has sent a communication to all districts magistrates ahead of January 26 with a list of the achievements of the government.
Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a Tweet, slammed the ‘muscular’ model of governance offered by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
In 16 months 78 persons were killed in encounters by the Uttar Pradesh police. Is this the rule of law under the Constitution of India?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 25, 2019
A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul, will hear a petition by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on February 12.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, however, had claimed all norms and procedures were followed by the state administration during these encounters.
The NGO, in its plea, referred to news reports quoting Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar justifying the encounter killings in the state.
Yogi, during an interview in June 2017, had said, “Agar apradh karenge, toh thok diye jayenge" (If they commit crimes, we will knock them down).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results