'This Will Never Stop Until...': Farooq Abdullah on Targeted Killings in Kashmir

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir would not stop until “justice is served”.

The former minister was responding to a question about the spate of targeted killings in the state. “This will never stop. Until justice is served, this will never stop,” he said.

“Earlier they said such killings were happening due to Article 370, but it has been abrogated now, so why such killings haven’t stopped? Who is responsible?” he asked, alleging that Article 370 was not responsible for killings because terrorism is being sponsored from outside.

“If things were better, the innocent Pandit wouldn’t have been killed,” he further told reporters, referring to the recent shooting of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat on Saturday.

In the most recent case of targeted killing by terrorists in the state, Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit died after terrorists opened fire at him while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian on Saturday.

Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for killing the Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said, “A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir-freedom-fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won’t say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here.”

“In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targeted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time,” said Mr Kumar, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting is being held at Abdullah’s residence in Jammu on the electoral roll revision ahead of the assembly elections likely to be held next year.

