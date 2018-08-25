English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Won't Get You Votes, Kejriwal Tells BJP Amid Proposal to Rename Ramlila Maidan After Vajpayee
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal advised the BJP to "change the name of the Prime Minister" instead of renaming Ramlila Maidan.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took potshots at the BJP on Saturday, saying a reported move to rename the iconic Ramlila Maidan after the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee would not fetch it votes, but "changing the name of the Prime Minister might".
“Renaming Ramlila Maidan and others after Atal ji won’t fetch you any votes. Instead, the BJP should try changing the name of the Prime Minister. Maybe then they could get some votes because now people are not voting for (Narendra Modi)," the AAP national convenor said in a tweet.
The CM was referring to reports that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has proposed to rename Ramlila Maidan — from where Kejriwal emerged on the national stage during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement — as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Maidan.
When contacted, an NDMC spokesperson said the proposal might be tabled at the civic body’s meeting on September 30.
However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari denied any such proposal by the saffron party-run body. “Some people are trying to spread rumours that the name of Ramlila Maidan will be changed. However, that is impossible because we worship Lord Ram. This is fake news, merely political conspiracy of some leaders of the country and nothing else,” he said.
The purported move comes amid plans in several BJP-ruled states to build memorials for party patriarch Vajpayee who passed away on August 16.
Also Watch
“Renaming Ramlila Maidan and others after Atal ji won’t fetch you any votes. Instead, the BJP should try changing the name of the Prime Minister. Maybe then they could get some votes because now people are not voting for (Narendra Modi)," the AAP national convenor said in a tweet.
रामलीला मैदान इत्यादि के नाम बदलकर अटल जी के नाम पर रखने से वोट नहीं मिलेंगे— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2018
भाजपा को प्रधान मंत्री जी का नाम बदल देना चाहिए। तब शायद कुछ वोट मिल जायें। क्योंकि अब उनके अपने नाम पर तो लोग वोट नहीं दे रहे। https://t.co/156uKuTQ7V
The CM was referring to reports that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has proposed to rename Ramlila Maidan — from where Kejriwal emerged on the national stage during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement — as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Maidan.
When contacted, an NDMC spokesperson said the proposal might be tabled at the civic body’s meeting on September 30.
However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari denied any such proposal by the saffron party-run body. “Some people are trying to spread rumours that the name of Ramlila Maidan will be changed. However, that is impossible because we worship Lord Ram. This is fake news, merely political conspiracy of some leaders of the country and nothing else,” he said.
The purported move comes amid plans in several BJP-ruled states to build memorials for party patriarch Vajpayee who passed away on August 16.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
- Genius Movie Review: Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cannot Save this Film From its Utter Stupidity
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...