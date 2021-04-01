Thiyagarayanagar Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiyagarayanagar Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiyagarayanagar seat is part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sathyanarayanan.B of ADMK won from this seat beating Dr.N.S.Kanimozhi of DMK by a margin of 3,155 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kalairajan V P of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Chellakumar A of INC by a margin of 32,462 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai South Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Thiyagarayanagar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thyagaraya Nagar constituency are: B. Sathyanarayanan of AIADMK, J. Karunanidhi of DMK, R. Baraneeswaran of AMMK, Pala. Karuppiah of MNM, Siva Shankari of NTK