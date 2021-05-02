Thiyagarayanagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

24. Thiyagarayanagar (तियागरायनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiyagarayanagar is part of 3. Chennai South Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,005 eligible electors, of which 1,20,871 were male, 1,24,087 female and 47 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiyagarayanagar in 2021 is 1027.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,45,101 eligible electors, of which 1,21,948 were male, 1,23,108 female and 45 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,890 eligible electors, of which 98,144 were male, 96,746 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiyagarayanagar in 2016 was 82. In 2011, there were 83.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sathyanarayanan.B of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Dr.N.S.Kanimozhi of DMK by a margin of 3,155 votes which was 2.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 37.47% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kalairajan V P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Chellakumar A of INC by a margin of 32,462 votes which was 25.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 24. Thiyagarayanagar Assembly segment of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 19 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiyagarayanagar are: Karunanithi J (DMK), Sathiyanaarayanan B (AIADMK), Johnson R (BSP), Ellappan A K D (MMMK), Karuppiah Pala (MNM), Sivasankari S (NTK), Dhanasekaran R (DMSK), Dhanush M (USOIP), Thirunavukkarasu V (MLK), Bharaneeswaran R (AMMK), Vetri Selvi (AMAK), Kannan S (IND), Palayan R (IND), Rajasekaran D (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 57.94%, while it was 66.62% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 24. Thiyagarayanagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 236. In 2011 there were 187 polling stations.

EXTENT:

24. Thiyagarayanagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No. 117, 120 to 127 and 137.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Thiyagarayanagar is 8 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiyagarayanagar is: 13°02’40.2"N 80°13’16.7"E.

