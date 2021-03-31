politics

News18» News»Politics»Thodupuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Thodupuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Thodupuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Thodupuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thodupuzha constituency are: K. I. Antony of KC(M), P. J. Joseph of KC(J), Shyam Raj P. of BJP

Thodupuzha Assembly constituency in Idukki district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thodupuzha seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P.J. Joseph of KECM won from this seat beating Adv. Roy Varicattu of IND by a margin of 45,587 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.J.Joseph of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Prof. Joseph Augustine of IND by a margin of 22,868 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thodupuzha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 15:08 IST