Thodupuzha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

90. Thodupuzha (Thodupuzha), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Idukki district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thodupuzha is part of 13. Idukki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.53%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.2%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,91,210 eligible electors, of which 94,858 were male, 96,351 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thodupuzha in 2021 is 1016.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,95,987 eligible electors, of which 96,700 were male, 99,287 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,529 eligible electors, of which 88,960 were male, 88,569 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thodupuzha in 2016 was 225. In 2011, there were 188.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P.J. Joseph of KCM won in this seat by defeating Adv. Roy Varicattu of IND by a margin of 45,587 votes which was 32.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 54.08% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.J.Joseph of KCM won in this seat defeating Prof. Joseph Augustine of IND by a margin of 22,868 votes which was 17.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 51.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 90. Thodupuzha Assembly segment of Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Idukki Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Idukki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thodupuzha are: Prof K I Antony (KCM), Leethesh P T (BSP), Shyamraj P (BJP), P J Joseph (KEC), T R Sreedharan (SUCOIC), M T Thomas (IND), Parthasaradhi K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.17%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.25%, while it was 71.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 90. Thodupuzha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 181. In 2011 there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

90. Thodupuzha constituency comprises of the following areas of Idukki district of Kerala: Thodupuzha Municipality and Alacode, Edavetty, Karimannoor, Karimkunnam, Kodikulam, Kumaramangalam, Manakkad, Muttom, Purapuzha, Udumbannoor, Vannapuram and Velliyamattom Panchayats in Thodupuzha Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Idukki.

The total area covered by Thodupuzha is 605 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thodupuzha is: 9°54’44.6"N 76°48’29.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thodupuzha results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam