Thondamuthur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

119. Thondamuthur (थोंडमुथुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Palakkad District). Thondamuthur is part of 21. Pollachi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,26,779 eligible electors, of which 1,61,915 were male, 1,64,783 female and 81 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thondamuthur in 2021 is 1018.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,97,360 eligible electors, of which 1,48,544 were male, 1,48,768 female and 48 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,181 eligible electors, of which 1,07,643 were male, 1,05,542 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thondamuthur in 2016 was 33. In 2011, there were 31.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Velumani,S.P. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Kovai Syed @ Syed Mohammed,M.A. of MAMAK by a margin of 64,041 votes which was 32.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.01% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Velumani S P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Kandaswamy M N of INC by a margin of 53,203 votes which was 33.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 62.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 119. Thondamuthur Assembly segment of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thondamuthur are: Karthikeya (DMK), S P Velumani (AIADMK), S Kalaiarasi (NTK), R Sathishkumar (AMMK), M Badran (GPOI), S Shajahan (MNM), A Abdul Gafoor (IND), Cc Selvamohan (IND), A Mansoor Ali Khan (IND), J John Edward Visuvasam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.22%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.99%, while it was 75.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 119. Thondamuthur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 217 polling stations.

EXTENT:

119. Thondamuthur constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore South Taluk (Part) Boluvampatti (Block I), Thennammanallur, Devarayapuram, Jagirnaickenpalayam, Vellaimalaipattinam, Narasipuram, Madvarayapuram and Ikkaraiboluvampatti villages. Vedapatti (TP), Dhaliyur (TP), Thondamuthur (TP), Alanthurai (TP), Puluvapatti (TP), Thenkarai (TP), Perur (TP) and Kuniyamuthur (TP). Coimbatore (M.Corp.) Ward Nos. 48 to 56.. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Thondamuthur is 386 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thondamuthur is: 10°58’00.8"N 76°44’45.6"E.

