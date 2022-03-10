Thongju Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Thongju seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Thongam Biswajit Singh (BJP), Seram Neken Singh (INC), Sanglakpam Preshyojit Sharma (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.18%, which is 1.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Thongam Biswajit Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thongju results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.5 Thongju (थोंगजू) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Thongju is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 30562 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 14,626 were male and 15,936 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thongju in 2019 was: 1,090 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,135 eligible electors, of which 14,357 were male,15,778 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,476 eligible electors, of which 13,135 were male, 14,341 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thongju in 2017 was 69. In 2012, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Thongam Biswajit Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Thokchom Ajit Singh of INC by a margin of 7,301 which was 27.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 62.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thongam Biswajit Singh of TMC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bijoy Koijam of INC by a margin of 603 votes which was 2.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5 Thongju Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Thongju are: Thongam Biswajit Singh (BJP), Seram Neken Singh (INC), Sanglakpam Preshyojit Sharma (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.09%, while it was 89.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Thongju went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.5 Thongju Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 45. In 2012, there were 29 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.5 Thongju comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Thongju constituency, which are: Yaiskul, Khetrigao, Andro, Keirao, Singjamei, Langthabal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Thongju is approximately 165 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thongju is: 24°44’51.7"N 94°00’20.2"E.

