Thoothukkudi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

214. Thoothukkudi (तुत्तुकुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thoothukkudi is part of 36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.52%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,85,294 eligible electors, of which 1,39,348 were male, 1,45,892 female and 54 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thoothukkudi in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,73,187 eligible electors, of which 1,34,559 were male, 1,38,596 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,628 eligible electors, of which 1,06,591 were male, 1,06,037 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thoothukkudi in 2016 was 207. In 2011, there were 159.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Geetha Jeevan P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Chellapandian.S.T. of AIADMK by a margin of 20,908 votes which was 11.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 46.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chellapandian S.T of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Geetha Jeevan P of DMK by a margin of 26,193 votes which was 16.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 214. Thoothukkudi Assembly segment of Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thoothukkudi are: A Ashok Kumar (BSP), P Geetha Jeevan (DMK), U Chandran (DMDK), Sdr Vijayaseelan (AIADMK), N Sundar (MNM), S Subash (RPOIA), K Subramani (SS), G Selvavinayagam (VTVTK), N Balasubramanian (APTADMK), Mannar Maharajan (BDPA), S V Rajasekar (USOIP), V Velraj (NTK), J Arun Nehruraj (IND), J Alldrin Airmarshal Thayaram (IND), C Ganesh Ayyadurai (IND), S Krishnan (IND), J Samuvel (IND), J Sivaneswaran (IND), G Selvam (IND), S Balasundram (IND), L Maria Deva Sahaya Johny (IND), A Mohamed Imran Arabi (IND), Ramagunaseelan (IND), A Rajavel (IND), M Lingaraja (IND), A Jeyalalitha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.07%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.41%, while it was 73.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 214. Thoothukkudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 224 polling stations.

EXTENT:

214. Thoothukkudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu: Thoothukkudi Taluk (Part) Thoothukudi, Milavittan and Mullakadu villages. Thoothukkudi (M) and Muttayyapuram (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Thoothukkudi.

The total area covered by Thoothukkudi is 107 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thoothukkudi is: 8°46’13.4"N 78°08’11.4"E.

