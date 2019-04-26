Take the pledge to vote

Those Close to Congress Hit as Home Prices Fell After Note Ban: PM Modi in Jabalpur

Modi said a campaign was launched when he started acting against black money and corruption and public was instigated by showing videos of people standing in queues outside banks.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Those Close to Congress Hit as Home Prices Fell After Note Ban: PM Modi in Jabalpur
PM Narendra Modi addresses an election rally. (Image: AP)
Jabalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress was targeting him over demonetisation owing to the reverses suffered by "people close to it" in the realty sector as a result of the note ban.

Housing prices fell due to the note ban, leading to the "devastation" of people close to the Congress who had invested in the sector, Modi said, addressing a rally here.

Modi said a majority of Indians supported his move despite the difficulties which it entailed. He said a campaign was launched when he started acting against black money and corruption and public was instigated by showing videos of people standing in queues outside banks.

A few people sitting in AC rooms of Delhi celebrated the decision, saying 'Modi's fate is sealed', but the majority countrymen have proved them wrong, he said.

"Note ban led to a reduction in house prices, but those close to the Congress who had invested in the sector are devastated. The Congress is at pains because 3 lakh companies were sealed following note ban," he said.

Modi said no one blames him for the note ban decision and added that there are only 15 lakh people -- assuming five in each of the three lakh companies -- who are his "enemies".

The prime minister appealed people to help him against the dishonest and also decried Congress' attempts at finding fault with the Swachh Bharat campaign.

He also attacked the Congress over its record of governance in Madhya Pradesh in a short span of just a few months and also made a reference to recent tax raids in Delhi, which he has been terming as the "Tughlaq Road election scam". Dacoits and kidnappers have got a new energy after Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh last year, he said.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
