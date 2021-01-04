'Mentally Challenged': Union Minister Addresses Those Doubting Efficacy of Covid-19 Vaccine

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday termed as mentally challenged those opposing the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines made in India. Pradhan's remarks came after some Congress leaders raised doubts on the restricted use approval granted to Bharat Biotech's vaccine while its third phase trial is still underway.

"Those who have mand buddhi (are mentally challenged) and those who don't have faith in the scientists and power of India are making such baseless statements," Pradhan said. "These vaccines are a special achievement of Indian companies and our scientists. People have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative. Some mentally challenged people will never improve, especially the leadership of the Congress, which finds fault in everything," Pradhan said.

Pradhan, who was here to inaugurate the migrant cell of Surat Municipal Corporation, also defended the new farm laws and said they would bring investment into the agriculture sector and allow cultivators to sell produce at market rates.