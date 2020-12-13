Those Having Godse, Savarkar's DNA Seeing Naxalites and Anti-nationals in Protest: Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party on Monday announced a protest in support of the farmers’ agitation and attacked the central government for linking the protest to ‘Naxalite' and 'Anti-national’ elements.

“The farmers of the country are on a continuous strike for their legitimate demands from the government in the chilly winter, but the government wants to suppress the farmers' movement. We are aware that the DNA of Savarkar and Godse is in the DNA of the so-called nationalist government which is seeing Naxalites and Anti-Nationals among the farmers,” Sunil Singh Sajan, SP spokesperson and MLC said.

Samajwadi Party President and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav instructed party leaders and workers to protest at the district headquarters in a non-violent manner.

“Akhilesh Yadav has decided that our protest, in support of the farmers, will continue from village to village; no matter how much the government wants us to frame in cases, send us to jail or beat us to suppress the movement. But we are not going to back off even one step. Until then, the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose all three black laws,” Sajan added.

The Samajwadi Party MLC said, “Our party workers will hold peaceful protests at all the district and city headquarters. The government is free to do whatever they can. The Samajwadi Party worker will now reach every village and expose the lies of the BJP,” Sajan said.

Earlier Akhilesh Yadav asked the BJP government to stop "atrocities" against farmers and withdraw the three agriculture laws brought in for "looting" them. In a release issued by the party headquarters here, Yadav said the farmers of the country have understood that the BJP government is "adopting different tactics to snatch their land and harvest".