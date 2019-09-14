Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

How Did Ola and Uber Cause Drop in Sales of Trucks and Two-wheelers, Asks Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader and Union minister Yashwant Sinha said such statements will not lead to betterment of economy, but they will definitely affect the government's image.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How Did Ola and Uber Cause Drop in Sales of Trucks and Two-wheelers, Asks Yashwant Sinha
File photo of former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.
Loading...

Indore: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that rise of Ola and Uber affected the automobile sector, asking why the sales of trucks should also decline.

Those in power were making "weird" statements, the former finance minister said, while talking to reporters here. "People in the government are making weird statements. These statements will not lead to betterment of economy. But they will definitely affect the government's image," he said.

On Sitharaman's statement about decline in the automobile sector, where she spoke about people using app-based cab services instead of buying car as one of the causes, Sinha said, "If companies like Ola and Uber caused a drop in passenger vehicle sales, then why is there a slowdown in sales of two-wheelers and trucks?"

"Bihar's finance minister (Sushil Modi) said there is recession due to Sawan-Bhado (the rainy season). A Union minister (Piyush Goyal) is talking about Einstein's law of gravity," the former BJP leader said.

Sinha also raised a question about Sitharaman's announcement to organise a mega-shopping festival in India on the lines of Dubai Shopping Festival to boost exports. "The economies of UAE (United Arab Emirates) and India are different. India's economy will progress only when farmers in areas like Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh progress," he said.

"We should have grown at a rate of at least eight per cent. But in the first quarter of the financial year, the GDP growth has come down to five per cent," he said.

The missing three percent growth meant loss of Rs 6 lakh crore in just one quarter, he claimed.

Asked about the government's plan to merge certain public sector banks, he said, "I am not opposed to merger. But it will not reduce their non performing assets automatically." The process may in fact harm the banks as their officials will get tied up in completing merger formalities instead of focusing on actual banking, Sinha said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram