'Those Insulting Army Doing Disservice to Nation': Ghulam Nabi Azad Reacts to Richa Chadha's 'Galwan' Tweet

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 21:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Speaking on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Azad said, "This a very old issue just like northeast and the dispute will continue for a long time."

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday spoke against actor Richa Chadha’s recent tweet referencing the Galwan valley clash, that recently sparked a controversy. Azad said anyone who insults the army is doing a disservice to the nation. “We are safe because of the army and those mocking or insulting the army are doing a disservice to the nation," he said.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Azad said, ‘Those insulting army should not be supported and some leaders might be doing it individually." His statement came amid some Congress leaders lending support to Chadha’s tweet.

In one of her recent tweets, Richa Chadha apparently referred to the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in 2020. In the now-retracted tweet, the actor had written “Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, while China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) lost around 35-40 troops in the Galwan Valley clash. India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Speaking on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Azad said, “This a very old issue just like northeast and the dispute will continue for a long time." He slammed those leaders who are abusing PM Modi. “It was very bad on the part of those opposition leaders who are using abusive or derogatory remarks against PM Modi," he said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Leaders who knew nothing, wanted seniors to tske advice and approval from them, before speaking or doing anything. Wise leaders were ignored."

Talking about the possibility of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said, “The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is conducive to hold assembly elections and terrorism cannot be an excuse for delaying them."

first published:November 25, 2022, 21:50 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 21:54 IST