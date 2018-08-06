English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Those Out to Defend 35A Tacitly Accepting J&K's Future Lies Within Constitution, Says Omar Abdullah
A batch of petitions is before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the provision which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that those out to defend Article 35A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of India.
"Protecting #Article35A is a tacit acceptance that J&K's future lies within the Constitution of India, otherwise how would it matter if it were struck down or diluted," Omar asked on Twitter.
The National Conference leader was apparently referring to separatist groups, who called for a two-day shutdown to protest against the legal challenge in the apex court.
Article 35A, incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, confers special status to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.
Protecting #Article35A is a tacit acceptance that J&K’s future lies within the Constitution of India otherwise how would it matter if it were struck down or diluted?— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 6, 2018
