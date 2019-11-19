Those Plotting to Create Fissures Among Communities Will Not Succeed, Says Mamata Banerjee

Gangarampur (WB)/Malda: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cautioned against any attempt to pit one community against another, while asserting that those plotting to create fissures among people would not meet with success.

The chief minister, during her administrative review meetings in South Dinapur and Malda, asked government officials and police to remove bottlenecks that hinder development work.

"There are some who want to create fissures between people in the Hills, between Rajbanshis and Kamtapuris in North Bengal, between Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and also between Bengalis who have lived here for generations and the ones that crossed over to the state after partition.

"Those plotting such conspiracies will not meet with success," she maintained. Addressing a meeting in South Dinajpur, she iterated that neither NRC nor Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would be

implemented in the state.

"If you have citizenship proof, documents such as ration card and voter-Id, don't be misguided by people who want to divide communities, pit one against another," the chief minister said.

More camps should be set up in the district for issuing digital ration cards, she noted. "NRC will not be implemented in Bengal, but make sure that you have in possession valid documents. You may not be withdrawing grains from ration shops, but you must have your digital ration cards within reach," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asserted.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), recently updated in Assam, is a document containing names of all genuine Indians.

Coming down heavily on the district magistrate over the "tardy pace" of development work, she said, "If people don't get desired service, they won't catch you. They will catch me. Don't tell me land projects are stuck, why don't you inspect lands and sort out the issues."

Expressing her disappointment over delay in implementation of projects like Swasthosathi (free health facilities in state hospitals), 'Jal Dharo Jal Bharo' (preserve water, reserve water), the TMC boss said, "All state projects - social welfare, infrastructure, animal husbandry - should be completed on time."

She asked the officials to ensure that proper godowns were available to store vegetables, if production exceeded demand.

"Instead of shipping excess vegetables, especially onions, to other states, the district agriculture department should send it to other districts," the CM maintained.

In Malda, Banerjee flayed the district police officers over "frequent blockades" in areas bordering the two neighbouring states of Bihar and Jharkhand. Police should not be silent spectators, she insisted.

"Frequent blockades are inconveniencing everyone. Police should take strict action to enforce law and order," the TMC boss contended.

Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was present at the Malda meeting, said a Rs 300-crore project by Gujarat Ambuja Exports is set to come up in the district. Banerjee, expressing happiness over the development, stated that work for the project will start from December.

