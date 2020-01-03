Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Those Protesting against CAA Should be Declared Anti-Dalits, Says Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the minorities fleeing persecution in neighbouring countries were Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or Dalits.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Those Protesting against CAA Should be Declared Anti-Dalits, Says Union Minister Nityanand Rai
File photo: Union Minister Nityanand Rai speaks at a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter@nityanandraibjp)

New Delhi: Union minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act should be declared anti-OBC and anti-Dalits.

Most of the non-Muslims fleeing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Dalits. To give them respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought CAA, Rai, who is the Minister of State for Home Affairs, said.

"If someone opposes CAA, declare him anti-Dalit and anti-OBC," Rai told a gathering at an "OBC Town Hall" here.

"Opposition to CAA is an attack on OBCs. A handful of people have come out and are protesting against the amended law. OBCs should roar like lions, louder than the protesters," he said.

He also said "the government will drive out every terrorist from the country".

"They (terrorists) will either be driven out, or sent to jail or hell (jahannum)," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram