Those Protesting against CAA Should be Declared Anti-Dalits, Says Union Minister Nityanand Rai
Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the minorities fleeing persecution in neighbouring countries were Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or Dalits.
File photo: Union Minister Nityanand Rai speaks at a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter@nityanandraibjp)
New Delhi: Union minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act should be declared anti-OBC and anti-Dalits.
Most of the non-Muslims fleeing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Dalits. To give them respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought CAA, Rai, who is the Minister of State for Home Affairs, said.
"If someone opposes CAA, declare him anti-Dalit and anti-OBC," Rai told a gathering at an "OBC Town Hall" here.
"Opposition to CAA is an attack on OBCs. A handful of people have come out and are protesting against the amended law. OBCs should roar like lions, louder than the protesters," he said.
He also said "the government will drive out every terrorist from the country".
"They (terrorists) will either be driven out, or sent to jail or hell (jahannum)," he said.
