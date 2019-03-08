LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Those Seeking Proof of Air Strikes 'Appeasing' Pakistan: Modi

Modi said the previous government had done nothing after the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 and if the people wanted a similar response to such incidents, they would not have elected him.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Opposition parties for seeking proof of air strike in Balakot in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, saying Pakistan itself had first tweeted about the air strikes and his government did not seek any credit for it.

"When terrorists killed our 40 soldiers in Pulwama, should Modi also have kept quiet? If I had to behave the way previous governments did, why did the people elect me?" he said at a public meeting here after inaugurating a slew of development projects.

"Is Pakistan stupid to do this (tweet)? The 130 crore people of India are my proof. Please stop appeasing Pakistan," he added.
