Those Shouting 'Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge' Will be Defeated in Delhi, Says RSS Stalwart Ram Lal
In Delhi, there will be a government that can coordinate with the Centre, Lal, who was in the BJP till last year, said.
Voters queue up at Shaheen Bagh to vote for Delhi elections
New Delhi: Taking a swipe at those protesting against CAA-NRC, senior RSS functionary Ram Lal on Saturday said those shouting "kagaz nahin dikhayenge" would be defeated in the Delhi assembly election as he appealed to people to show documents while voting.
Talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, Lal asked voters to keep in mind who can make Delhi the best capital city in the world.
Hundreds of people, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in many areas across the country, often raise the slogan of "kagaz nahi dikhayenge" (we will not show show documents.
"My message to the voters is 'aaj apna kagaz jaroor lekar jayen. Kagaz jaroor dikhayen' (Today, take your document along with you and show your document)," Lal said.
In Delhi, there will be a government that can coordinate with the Centre, Lal, who was in the BJP till last year, he said.
"Today, mentality of not showing documents will be defeated and (those ready to) show documents will win," he said.
Senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju said that voters will teach a lesson to those who allegedly funded the anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and those who supported it.
"Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan funded Shaheen Bagh and Delhi's Deputy CM supported it...They have done nothing to lift the blockade (at Shaheen Bagh)," Jaju told reporters.
Responding to AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that no one in the BJP was worthy of becoming the CM, Jaju said,
"We have no dearth of chief ministerial candidates. We will declare our CM face at the right time."
AAP candidate from Chandni Chowk Prahalad Sahni said that vote is being cast on the development plank, asserting that the Shaheen Bagh issue has no impact in the Delhi assembly elections.
Counting of votes will take place on February 11.
West Delhi MP and senior BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that he is confident that after a long gap, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be victorious in Delhi this time.
Dilbar Singh Chauhan, who lives in Maulana Azad Medical College Campus, said that nationalism is a commitment, which is in his blood.
"But, vote should be cast on the issue of development. Today, the voter doesn't get swayed by the Hindu-Muslim politics. I know what is good for my family, kids... if we don't vote for development now, our kids will suffer in the future," Chauhan said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- While Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud