The youth is saying that those who are "jumlebaaz” will be thrown out, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday in an apparent jibe at the BJP.

युवा कह रहे पुकार के अब बाहर ‘जुमलेबाज’ होंगेदेखना आनेवाले कल में अब युवा ही ‘युगराज’ होंगे — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 1, 2020

"The youth are saying that people who are 'jumlebaaj' (indulging in rhetoric) will be thrown out. In the coming future, the youth will be ruling the era,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.