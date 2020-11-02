News18 Logo

Those Who are 'Jumlebaaz' Will be Thrown Out: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The youth is saying that those who are "jumlebaaz” will be thrown out, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday in an apparent jibe at the BJP.

"The youth are saying that people who are 'jumlebaaj' (indulging in rhetoric) will be thrown out. In the coming future, the youth will be ruling the era,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.


