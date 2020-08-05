‘Those Who Didn’t Bear a Scratch in Ram Janmabhoomi Struggle Are Taking Decisions on Forefront’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Expressing displeasure about not being invited to the Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena MP and veteran leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said It is painful to see that those who didn’t even bear a scratch in the Ram Janma Bhoomi struggle, are now at the forefront taking decisions on the issue.

“There is politics over the name of Lord Ram. What can be done? If there wouldn’t have been politics over it, people wouldn’t have sought votes in the name of Prabhu Ram. But they do,” Raut told CNN News18.

Shiv Sena has maintained that it is a historic day and a golden moment as the dreams and aspirations of the Hindus have been fulfilled.

Responding to why the party chief was not invited, Raut pointed out that all those who played a pivotal role in the struggle were not a part of the guest list. “Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, all contributed immensely to the movement. The organisers have said that the guest list has been kept extremely short because of the Coronavirus threat,” Raut added.

The party in its mouthpiece Saamana rued about the efforts being taken to make sure that the saffron party does not get credit for the Ram mandir issue.

“Balasaheb Thackeray became the Hinduhrudaysamrat after owning up the Shiv Sainiks who brought down Babri masjid. I am proud of the Sainiks who did it, he had said. But today, the Shiv Sena which played a pivotal role in the demolition is not invited. Even Ranjan Gogoi hasn’t been invited. This is a historic golden moment and the sacrifice of karsevaks can’t be forgotten,” the editorial stated.

The mouthpiece also carried a page one advertisement by Uddhav Thackeray’s secretary Milind Narvekar- that triggered controversy. It showed the demolition of Babri masjid and Balasaheb’s quote saying, “I am proud of those who did this.” The ad also carries the photos of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Milind Narvekar.

“People know that it was the Sena which was there in the struggle. The BJP had denied their involvement. Their official stand at that time was that they had not done it. At that time, it was only Balasaheb Thackeray who had said he was proud of the Shiv Sainiks. We are still facing court cases for the same. And people know it,” Raut said.