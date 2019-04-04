LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Those Who Disagree With Us Aren't Anti-Nationals': LK Advani Wants BJP to Follow 'Nation First, Party Next' Rule

The veteran BJP leader was speaking out for the first time after the party announced the decision to field Amit Shah from Advani's traditional Gandhinagar seat.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Those Who Disagree With Us Aren't Anti-Nationals': LK Advani Wants BJP to Follow 'Nation First, Party Next' Rule
File photo of BJP veteran LK Advani. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day, party veteran Lal Krishna Advani on Thursday wrote a blog, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand.

The 91-year-old BJP leader was speaking out for the first time after the party announced the decision to field Amit Shah from Advani's traditional Gandhinagar seat.

"Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he said.

He also thanked Gandhinagar for sending him to the Lok Sabha six times since 1991. "I take this opportunity to convey my most sincere gratitude to the people of Gandhinagar, who have elected me to the Lok Sabha six times since 1991. Their love and support has always overwhelmed me," Advani said.

The leader played a major role in the revival of the party after the debacle in 1984 when it won only two seats. He won six times from Gandhinagar, the first time in 1991 and the last five elections since 1998 consecutively.

Advani had embarked on a rath yatra a year after winning first from Gandhinagar to push for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The leader said that the "guiding principle" of his life has been "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last". "And in all situations, I have tried to adhere to this principle and will continue to do so," he added.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram