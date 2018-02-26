GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Those Who Don't Say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Are Pakistanis, Says UP BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh had also said that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2018, 6:38 PM IST
File photo of BJP MLA Surendra Singh.
Ballia (UP): Days after declaring that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Monday said those who desist from saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai" are Pakistanis.

The legislator last evening at a function in Ratsad here also said that such people should not be given the permission to enter politics.

"Those who have reservation in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram are Pakistanis and they have no right to live in the country," the MLA from Bairia said.

"People who do not give the status of mother to their motherland, their patriotism is doubtful... Those who have a problem in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram should not have the permission to do politics," he said.

Last month, Singh had made headlines by stating that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024.

Speaking on illegal mining, the MLA advised people "to give two slaps to the police (personnel)" if they are stopped by them for taking sand for their personal use.

"If the police can catch hold of a thief and humiliate him, people can also give the same treatment to the police," Singh told reporters.

