1-MIN READ

'Those Who Have No Work Criticise Govt': Mamata Hits out at Governor Dhankhar

File photos of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Praising the state police and administration for doing a great job, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she does not consider those who indulge in politics and criticism during a crisis as "true humans".

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday turned down Governor Jagdeep Dhankhars suggestion of seeking the help of central paramilitary forces to enforce a complete lockdown, and said some people have no other work apart from indulging in politics during a crisis and lecturing the state government.

Praising the state police and administration for doing a great job, the chief minister said she does not consider those who indulge in politics and criticism at a time of crisis as "true humans".


Although Banerjee did not name either Dhankhar or any BJP leader, her comments came in the backdrop of the governor's tweet earlier this week suggesting that the state government should seek central paramilitary forces to ensure that the lockdown succeeds.

