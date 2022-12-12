'Those Who Have Problem with Azaan are Devils': AIMIM UP President Stokes Row

The Uttar Pradesh President of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Shaukat Ali once again courted controversy after a video of him he saying that those who have a problem with the azaan are not humans but devils emerged on Monday.

Ali was addressing a public gathering in Moradabad, where he brought up the issue of azaan and namaz being offered in public spaces. He said that “those who have a problem with azaan are not humans but devils."

Referring to the annual Hindu pilgrimage, Kanwar Yatra, the AIMIM leader said that roads were blocked and the National Highway was closed for a month. “The police officers have pressed the feet of the cowherds, they have massaged them, we did not mind, but if we offer namaz in a mall or on the road, then there is a ruckus," he can be heard saying in a video clip of the purported speech.

#BreakingNews | AIMIM’s UP state president makes provocative speech, says those who had problem with Azaan are not human being but devils. @pranshumisraa with the detailsJoin the broadcast with @toyasingh | #UttarPradesh #Azaan #AIMIM pic.twitter.com/P2R9iYCuHH — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 12, 2022

“Why there are two laws in one country, he further asked. “If Hindus can carry out Kanwar Yatra by blocking roads, then why can’t we offer namaz on the road."

Ali was referring to the pushback by Hindu organisations against namaz being offered in public spaces and azaan being broadcast on loudspeakers in the state.

This is not the first time the controversial leader has stirred a row. In October, he had made a provocative speech at an event in Sambhal, UP where he said “those who threaten Muslims” marry one woman but keep several mistresses and produce illegitimate children with them.

He had been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly disturbing communal harmony.

