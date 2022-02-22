Those Who Migrated from UP Will Be Called Back, Given Jobs if BSP Wins, Says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said if her party forms government in Uttar Pradesh those who have migrated from the state will be called back and given jobs. She lashed out at the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, holding them responsible for the lack of jobs and migration from the state.

At an election rally in the Payagpur area, Mayawati alleged the Samajwadi Party, BJP and the Congress “never respected our great men nor did any good to the people of our society". The Congress has been playing with the interests of Dalits and Adivasis and due to wrong policies it is out of power both at the Centre and in states, she said.

Mayawati said the Congress while in power at the Center and in most states were “casteist, and against Dalits, tribals and other backward classes." “The Congress did not give Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and refrained from declaring national mourning following Kanshi Ram’s death. Congress did not even implement the Mandal Commission recommendations," she added. Sharpening her attack against the Samajwadi Party, she alleged the Akhilesh Yadav government, between 2012-2017, was “dominated by rioters and goons".

“Samajwadi Party works for a particular area and particular community. Due to riots during the Samajwadi Party rule, the situation used to be always tense. “They rechristened educational institutions and districts named after our great men," she added.

Mayawati also termed the BJP “casteist" and alleged that it runs on the directions of the RSS. “It closed the schemes run for Dalits, Adivasis, backwards and Muslims. Reservation benefits are not being provided under the BJP rule. The Muslims are scared and the Brahmins have suffered a lot," she claimed.

Mayawati said that her party ruled Uttar Pradesh four times and gave jobs to people. “Now migration is happening due to lack of jobs. When our government comes, we will arrange for people’s livelihood by calling everyone back again," she promised.

Goons and mafia will be in jail and cases registered against farmers during the agri-law agitation will be probed and withdraws in the BSP emerges victorious in this Assembly polls, Mayawati claimed. Polling in Bahraich will be held on February 27 in the fifth of the seven-phase elections.

