‘Those Who Needed to Stop Partition…’: BJP Targets Nehru in Video; ‘Political Fodder’, Cong Hits Back

The BJP released a video on Sunday, blaming the 1947 Partition of India on the Congress and holding its leader Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for bowing to the demands of the Muhammad Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League. The Congress hit back saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s real intent behind marking August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ was to use a traumatic part of India’s history as “political fodder”.

As the country marked its second Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to those who died during the ghastly events of 1947 saying they “suffered a tragic period of our history”.

The BJP tweeted along with the video, “Those who had no knowledge of India’s cultural heritage, civilisation, values, pilgrimages, in just three weeks, they drew the border between people living together for centuries. Where were those people at that time who had the responsibility of fighting against these divisive forces?” The video, however, is only one of many interpretations of the series of events of decisions taken at the time.

जिन लोगों को भारत की सांस्कृतिक विरासत, सभ्यता, मूल्यों, तीर्थों का कोई ज्ञान नहीं था, उन्होंने मात्र तीन सप्ताह में सदियों से एक साथ रह रहे लोगों के बीच सरहद खींच दी। उस समय कहाँ थे वे लोग जिन पर इन विभाजनकारी ताक़तों के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष करने की ज़िम्मेदारी थी?#विभाजन_विभीषिका pic.twitter.com/t1K6vInZzQ — BJP (@BJP4India) August 14, 2022

In the video that the BJP has put out on its official Twitter handle, it has narrated its own version of events that led to the Partition. It blames the Congress, Muslim League and the Communists, expressly naming Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It argues that the Bengal Partition of 1905 had to be “taken back” by the British due to large-scale protests. The narrator in the video says the differentiating factor between then and 1947 were the Nehru-led Congress, Jinnah-led League and the Communist parties.

The BJP has used archival footage of the Partition with dramatic background music and sharp cuts from one visual to another, overlaid with the voiceover in Hindi. It shows violence from 1947 and other times besides showing Nehru and Jinnah in meetings with British officials, including Cyril Radcliffe who was tasked with finalising the Partition map. The Radcliffe Line running between present-day India and Pakistan is named after him.

The BJP video says Radcliffe was “called in” for the Partition even though he had never visited India before and had “no clue” about India’s people and culture. The video claims that Radcliffe changed the fate of the country’s citizens in just three weeks and the “innocent people of India” had no idea there would be a partition.

Reacting to the BJP’s video, the Congress said Prime Minister Modi was using the traumatic events of 1947 as “fodder for his current political battles”. Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. Alleging that “modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs” are continuing their efforts to divide the nation, Ramesh said politics of hate will be defeated and the Congress will continue its efforts to unite India while upholding the legacy of the Congress will uphold the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“The real intent of PM to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected,” Ramesh said in a series of tweets.

He further said the “truth” was that it was Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar who had proposed the two-nation theory that was perfected by Jinnah. “The tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2-nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, ‘I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined’,” he also said.

He also mentioned Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, saying he had championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of freedom fighter Sarat Chandra Bose. “Will the PM also recall today Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and who sat in free India’s first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident?”

Last year, Modi had announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people. Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions were displaced and lakhs lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

