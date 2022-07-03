Not Sangharsh, Now Is the Time For Sneh Yatras, PM Modi Tells BJP Leaders in Hyderabad

Take out sneh yatras to connect with people, Prime Minister Modi told the top leadership at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meet at Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to sources, the PM told the leaders present that the party is used to taking out ‘sangharsh yatras’, but that should not be the norm now, as they are not in the opposition.

“We were in the opposition for a long time and struggle has been part of our nature. People have shown faith in us and we need to brainstorm and move forward. We should know what we are taking to people. Corruption has finished corruption. People who didn’t care about a temple used to ask us when we would build it. We should not pay heed to such people. The attempt is to connect with people and show seva, balance, positivity and coordination,” the PM said according to a source.

The details of sneh yatras are yet to be chalked out.

“Political parties that ruled India for years are now fighting for relevance. We should learn from their mistakes and not repeat them. Our approach should be P2 G2 – Pro-people and pro-governance. Our thoughts should not be of appeasement, but that of satisfying people,” Modi said.

The PM called Hyderabad Bhagyanagar and said it was here that Sardar Patel gave the concept of ‘Ek Bharat’ and that “the whole leadership of the BJP under JP Nadda will make it Shrestha Bharat”.

The PM said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic parties and added that it would be difficult for them to survive for long.

Mentioning gender justice, Modi said it will be the first time that a tribal woman will be the President.

The PM also urged the party to work tirelessly for the nation and the vision of India as it completes 100 years of independence, saying that will be the legacy the BJP will leave behind.

According to the source, the PM said, “Nation first is our only mission.”

