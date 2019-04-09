English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Those Who Seek Evidence For Balakot Strike Are Pakistanis, Says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
Vijay Rupani said that the elections are between India and Pakistan because Pakistan is asking for the proof of the air strikes as is the Congress.
File photo of Vijay Rupani. Courtesy: Facebook
Gandhinagar: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday reiterated that those who sought evidence of the Indian Air Force's Balakot air strikes were anti-national and pro-Pakistan, including even the kin and family members of the Pulwama terror attack victims.
"I once again say that this time the elections are between India and Pakistan. Why? Because Pakistan is asking for the proof of the air strikes and the Congress is also asking for the same. Both speak the same language," Rupani told reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters near here.
"So all those, who doubt our Sena's actions are aiding Pakistan's objective in shaming India," he said.
When asked what would he call some of the Pulwama martyrs families who had also asked for evidence of the air strikes, Rupani asserted: "Yes! Absolutely, anyone doubting our 'Sena' is definitely a Pakistani."
The chief minister was speaking at the launch of the Gujarati version of the BJP manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'.
He said: "The 'Sankalp Patra' is a pledge for making a 'new India'. There is a global recognition of the growth India has achieved during the last five years. The past 60 months have been a direct fight against corruption by the Modi government."
Rupani said the security of the nation was the top priority. "Our government will give a free hand to the security forces to send back the infiltrators. On terrorism front, our government won't compromise."
Asked about the party's long-standing promise of doing away with Article 370, he claimed that a lot was happening on that front.
"We will abolish Article 370. And it will be us who will be making the Ram Mandir. We will also abolish Article 35A in Kashmir."
