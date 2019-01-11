English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Those Who Seek Votes in Cow's Name Should Also Provide Fodder, Says Kejriwal
Representatives of gaushala told the chief minister that MCD, ruled by the BJP, has not released its share of funds for two years due to which they have to face problems.
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Those who seek votes in the name of cows should also provide fodder to them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday after he was told during his visit to Bawana that the BJP-led MCD has not released funds to a gaushala for two years in the area.
The chief minister, accompanied by Development Minister Gopal Rai, visited 'Shree Krishna Gaushala' funded by the Delhi government and municipal corporation in Bawana town in North West district.
Talking to reporters after his visit, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party does not seek votes in the name of cows.
Representatives of gaushala told the chief minister that MCD, ruled by the BJP, has not released its share of funds for two years due to which they have to face problems.
Kejriwal claimed that the Delhi government has released its share of funds to gaushala, but MCD has not given its share yet.
"Those who seek votes in the name of cows should also give fodder to cows.
"They get votes in the name of cows, but they refuse to give fodder to cows, which is not right. There should not be politics over cows," he told reporters without taking name of anyone.
In response to a question from reporters, Kejriwal said he will visit gaushalas in Haryana next week. The AAP is gearing up to contest Lok Sabha polls in the neighbouring state.
Minister Rai said the AAP government recently introduced a policy for birds and animals. A gaushala in Ghuman Hera area will be "modernised", he added.
Shree Krishna Gaushala is spread over 36 acres. It has 7,552 cattle against the capacity of 7,740.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
