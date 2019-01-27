Those Who Touch Hindu Women, Their Hands Should Be Cut: Anantkumar Hegde’s Latest Bomb

#WATCH: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde in Kodagu, "We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/4uVNnIrNeu — ANI (@ANI) 27 January 2019

Union minister Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday said that men who touch Hindu women should not have their hands.The Karnataka MP, who frequently stokes controversy with his statements, was speaking an event in the state's Kodagu district."There should be a fundamental shift in our thinking. We should keenly observe what's happening around us. Regardless of caste and religion, a hand that touches a Hindu girl should not exist," the minister was quoted as saying.Recently, after two women devotees entered the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the Union minister had said the development was a "daylight rape of Hindus"."The Kerala government has entirely failed. I would like to say that it's totally daylight rape on Hindu people," he told news agency ANI.In December, the minister of state for skill development had said the BJP came to power to "change the Constitution" and would do so in the "near future".Addressing an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Karnataka's Koppal district of Karnataka, the minister also slammed "secularists", and called them "people without parentage".