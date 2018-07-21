Those Wishing to be PM Should Never Blend Ignorance, Falsehood and Acrobatics: Jaitley Counsels Rahul

Union Minister Arun Jaitley accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of "trivialising" the no-confidence motion debate moved against the BJP-led NDA government by the opposition and initiated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)."Facts are always sacrosanct. None should ever trivialise the debate. Those who desire to be Prime Minister never blend ignorance, falsehood and acrobatics," said Jaitley in a Facebook post on Saturday.The ignorance and falsehood was an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's charge in the Parliament that the French President told him that he has no objection to the details of Rafale deal being made public.However, France has refuted Rahul Gandhi’s claim about the absence of a secrecy clause in the Rafale deal between France and India.Congress has been demanding details, including cost of equipment and weapons, but the government has refused to share them citing a secrecy pact with France."One should never misquote a conversation with a Head of Government or a Head of State. You do it once, serious people will be reluctant to speak to you or speak in your presence. Rahul Gandhi, by concocting a conversation with President Macron, has lowered his own credibility and seriously hurt the image of an Indian politician before the world at large," wrote Jaitley.Jaitley pointed that it was the UPA government that had signed the secrecy pact. He said Rahul not knowing this is "not understandable"."Rahul has repeatedly shown that he is ignorant of facts. But to insist on disclosure of financial details, which indirectly involves the disclosures of the strategic equipment on the aircraft, is to hurt national interest," rued Jaitley.On Rahul's act of ambushing the PM with a hug, which was met with rebuke from the Speaker, Jaitley said Rahul's belief that he was complimented by friends and foes for his acrobatics after an embarrassing performance is a “serious problem”."Hallucinations can give momentary pleasure to a person. Therefore, to hallucinate after an embarrassing performance that he has won future election or to hallucinate that he is the reincarnation of Mark Antony being complemented by friends and foes alike, may give him self-satisfaction but for serious observers it is more than just self-praise – in fact a serious problem," wrote the senior leader.Having witnessed Rahul in action in the Lok Sabha, the senior leader was reminded of the virtues of Rahul's predecessors, forcing him to revisit Nehru's two famous speeches."Even in dynasties many successors remind you of the virtues of their predecessors. Yesterday I reread two of Panditji’s legendary speeches – ‘Tryst with Destiny’ and ‘Light has gone out of Lives,’" concluded Jaitley.