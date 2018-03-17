Though 'Betrayed' by Kejriwal Apology, Himmat Singh Shergill Says AAP's Punjab Unit Will Never Spilt

Soon after Arvind Kejriwal issued a written apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, a shocked Himmat Singh Shergill, the man who took on Majithia in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, went out to verify the veracity of the said apology.The apology has come as a body blow to AAP’s Punjab unit as the former SAD minister was its prime target during the election campaign.A disappointed Shergill though says that “AAP won’t split” and “Kejriwal is still a hero and inspiration to millions of Indians”.Here is the edited transcript of Himmat Singh Shergill’s interview with CNN-News18’s Rupashree Nanda.At first, I didn't believe that Arvind ji could apologise to Majithia. I’m still finding the reasons for this step taken by him. I felt very sad. Also started verifying the veracity of the letter which was being circulated on the social media.I don't agree with this "always a divided house theory". There is lot of internal democracy and respect for Arvind ji in the party. He is a very tall leader who has sacrificed a lot.Of course, not.It will never split.Yes, I have great respect for him. He is a hero and an inspiration for millions of Indians and people world over. I’m finding out the real cause of this apology and the circumstances in which all this happened.It is unfortunate how some leaders reacted. It would have been better had they known about this in advance.The party won't split in Punjab. I’m confident.I’m very much with AAP and so is Sanjay Singh. People were saddened by the apology as we all have great hopes from Arvind ji. I am finding out the reasons as to why this apology was tendered.Arvind ji, and the party he heads, is not here to do politics but to change politics. I understand that it is a tough road but AAP will always stick to its principles.Becoming opposition party in the first go was a big achievement by pushing a party which ruled for 10 consecutive years to third position. There were a lot of political conspiracies hatched against us which we, being simple and straightforward people, became victims of at the hands of politicians from other parties who stooped to all lows to stop the formation of AAP government in Punjab.