Though 'Betrayed' by Kejriwal Apology, Himmat Singh Shergill Says AAP's Punjab Unit Will Never Spilt
Arvind Kejriwal's apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia has come as a body blow to AAP’s Punjab unit as the former SAD minister was its prime target during the election campaign.
File photo of AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill.
New Delhi: Soon after Arvind Kejriwal issued a written apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, a shocked Himmat Singh Shergill, the man who took on Majithia in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, went out to verify the veracity of the said apology.
The apology has come as a body blow to AAP’s Punjab unit as the former SAD minister was its prime target during the election campaign.
A disappointed Shergill though says that “AAP won’t split” and “Kejriwal is still a hero and inspiration to millions of Indians”.
Here is the edited transcript of Himmat Singh Shergill’s interview with CNN-News18’s Rupashree Nanda.
Q) You tweeted that you felt sad and betrayed due to Kejriwal's apology to Majithia. Can you tell us what exactly went through your mind when you heard about the apology?
A) At first, I didn't believe that Arvind ji could apologise to Majithia. I’m still finding the reasons for this step taken by him. I felt very sad. Also started verifying the veracity of the letter which was being circulated on the social media.
Q) AAP's Punjab unit is in turmoil, it has always been a divided house. What, according to you, are the reasons?
A) I don't agree with this "always a divided house theory". There is lot of internal democracy and respect for Arvind ji in the party. He is a very tall leader who has sacrificed a lot.
Q) Would you support a split in AAP's Punjab unit?
A) Of course, not.
Q) If the AAP's Punjab unit splits, who will benefit?
A) It will never split.
Q) In an earlier interview to me, you had said that you joined politics because you were inspired by Arvind Kejriwal. What would you say today?
A) Yes, I have great respect for him. He is a hero and an inspiration for millions of Indians and people world over. I’m finding out the real cause of this apology and the circumstances in which all this happened.
Q) Would leaders in Punjab have reacted differently had they been taken into confidence regarding this decision?
A) It is unfortunate how some leaders reacted. It would have been better had they known about this in advance.
Q) What according to you would be a way ahead for AAP in Punjab? How can a split be averted or do you feel that it is inevitable?
A) The party won't split in Punjab. I’m confident.
Q) You have said that you are fighting Sanjay Singh's case and he has said that he will not apologise. Would you still fight his case and stay within AAP?
A) I’m very much with AAP and so is Sanjay Singh. People were saddened by the apology as we all have great hopes from Arvind ji. I am finding out the reasons as to why this apology was tendered.
Q) What would you say to those who argue that in politics, pragmatism is important, idealism alone will not be enough. It is crucial to step back sometimes even at the cost of denting your image to fight bigger battles?
A) Arvind ji, and the party he heads, is not here to do politics but to change politics. I understand that it is a tough road but AAP will always stick to its principles.
Q) By all accounts there was an AAP wave in Punjab. What were the reasons for its defeat in the state elections?
A) Becoming opposition party in the first go was a big achievement by pushing a party which ruled for 10 consecutive years to third position. There were a lot of political conspiracies hatched against us which we, being simple and straightforward people, became victims of at the hands of politicians from other parties who stooped to all lows to stop the formation of AAP government in Punjab.
