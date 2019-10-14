'Though in Tatters, Truth Matters': Kapil Sibal Slams 'Contradictory' Stand by PM Modi, Amit Shah on J&K

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning their contradictory stand on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under unprecedented security cover after its special status was scrapped.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal mentioned election speeches by the two BJP leaders to drive home the point that all was not well in the state.

Though in tatters Truth matters September29, 2019 :Amit Shah :No restrictions in Kashmir Valley . Situation will be completely normal soon October14, 2019Modiji :Situation in Kashmir will normalise in 4 months — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 14, 2019

The Congress has been attacking the ruling party ever since the Narendra Modi government on August 5 decided to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

The grand old party slammed the lockdown in the Valley, snapping of communication lines and arrest of political leaders. Recently, the Congress decided to boycott the J&K local body polls, the first after the government’s move, saying with its leaders under detention, there would be no campaigning and hence, as a mark of protest, it had decided to withdraw from the polls.

