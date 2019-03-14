'Thought No One Noticed': Amazed Priyanka Gandhi After Her Unconventional Address Wins Applause

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Gujarat rally had many firsts. Not only was this her maiden public meeting after being appointed party's eastern UP in-charge, but her tweaking of the usual introductory line of a speech was applauded by many. She began her address with "behno aur bhaiyon (sisters and brothers)".The president of the All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev was quick to catch onto this change and praised the Congress leader."The speech of Priyanka Gandhi ji in Gujarat stood out for many reasons. I loved the fact that in her address she changed the order most people follow by referring to women before men — that is sisters and brothers and not the other way around," Dev tweeted."...and I thought no one noticed!!" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in response to Dev's post.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the rally on Tuesday, which was attended by Congress’ top brass, spoke about women’s security, employment and agrarian crisis urging the listeners to consider these issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.“You are going to decide your future in this election. Focus on issues that will make you grow, like how youth will get jobs, how women will feel safe and what should be done for farmers."She also took a veiled dig at the prime minister and asked what happened to the promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account and pledges about women's safety.“The people who made tall claims in 2014, ask them about the Rs 15 lakh that was to be deposited into your account. Ask them about the promises they made about women security and about employment."In 2014, Modi while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election promised to bring back black money from foreign banks to India and deposit Rs 15 lakh to every citizen’s account.Priyanka has held a series of meetings with party workers but was yet to address any public gathering. Till now, her public presence was limited to the roadshow in Uttar Pradesh she held along with Rahul Gandhi on February 11.The rally coincided with a meeting of the Congress Working Committee here that was being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. The previous CWC meeting was held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.