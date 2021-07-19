'Thought There'll be Excitement': Oppn Uproar, PM Modi's Curt Reply Mark Day 1 in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not introduce his new minsters in the Parliament amid uproar from the opposition. The chaos continued in the House until it was adjourned till 2pm.

Amid the uproar, the Prime Minister retorted, “I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers.”

But the opposition parties raised slogans disrupting the Prime Minister’s address and later took to the floor of the house.

“Perhaps some people are not happy if counrty’s women, OBCs, farmers’ sons become Ministers. That is why they don’t even allow their introduction: Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces his Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha, amid uproar by the Opposition MPs,” PM Modi responded taking dig at the opposition MPs.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had added 36 new ministers to his government, in the first cabinet reshuffle since he was elected for a second term in 2019.

Several parties including the Congress, SAD, CPI(M) on Monday had moved adjournment notices to discuss farm laws, fuel hike and related issues in the parliament.

The opposition kept shouting slogans as Speaker Om Birla requested the members to maintain decorum in the house. “You are bringing down the standards of parliamentary democracy, we are the largest democracy in the world," he was heard saying.

After the Prime Minister’s speech, Union Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the opposition and said, “What the Congress did is extremely sad and unfortunate. PM could not even introduce his ministers."

While interacting with journalists before the session of the parliament, PM Modi urged MPs and political parties to ask the sharpest and toughest of questions to the government in the Monsoon session of Parliament, asserting that the government should also be allowed to respond to them.

“I urge all MPs and political parties to ask the sharpest and the toughest of questions but they should also allow the government to respond in a cordial environment as democracy is strengthened by conveying the truth to the people," Modi said.

