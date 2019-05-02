‘Thought You Should Know’: Kamal Nath’s Latest Jibe at Modi Involves Fact Check on a Famous Poet

. @narendramodi ,आज आपने MP के होशंगाबाद के इटारसी में अपनी सभा में राष्ट्र कवि मैथिलीशरण गुप्त का ज़िक्र करते हुए,उन्हें होशंगाबाद का बता दिया।

जबकि उनका जन्म 3 अगस्त 1886 को UP के चिरगाँव में हुआ था,होशंगाबाद के तो पंडित माखन लाल चतुर्वेदी थे।

सोचा आपकी जानकारी दुरुस्त कर दूँ। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 1, 2019

The exchange of barbs between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath – which began last month with I-T raids on properties of Nath’s Aides – continued on Thursday when Nath decided to tutor Modi on a statement he made during an MP rally on Wednesday.Modi, who was in Hoshangabad – some 80 km from Bhopal – for an election rally, claimed that Rashtrakavi Maithili Sharan Gupt was born in Hoshangabad.Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said, “Isi dharti ke Maithili Sharan Gupt ne kaha tha ki Nar Hai Na Nirash Karo Mann ko, Kuchh Kaam Karo. Hamari sarkaar isi raaste pe chalti hai (Maithili Sharan Gupt, who was from this very soil, had written about working diligently. My government follows the same path.”As soon as his speech got over, Nath took to twitter to correct his statement, saying, “While speaking at Itarsi rally in Hoshagabad today, you talked about Maithili Sharan Gupt and referred to him as the native of Hoshangabad. But he was born on Aug 3, 1886 in Uttar Pradesh’s Chirgaon. Hoshangabad is the birthplace of Pt Makhanlal Chaturvedi. I thought I should update your knowledge.”The Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Modi have been taking potshots at each other ever since the Income Tax sleuths raided establishments of those close to Nath in April. Nath had termed the raids an attempt by those in power to browbeat those in the Opposition.In his election rallies, Modi has time and again alleged massive corruption in the three-month-old Kamal Nath government and even claimed that funds Centre had issued for welfare of children and women in the state were spent on the promotion of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha elections.The Prime Minister has also repeatedly said that he “won’t spare” Gandhi and his courtiers (including Kamal Nath) for corruption.Nath, too, has been aggressively targeting the Prime Minister’s narrative on national security. “Modi keeps talking about national security all the time as if India was unsafe prior to 2014,” Nath said in Hoshangabad on Wednesday. “If one has to talk about national security, they need to remember late PM Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who offered defence establishments,” he added.