Thousand Lights Candidate List: Key Contests in Thousand Lights Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thousand Lights seat is part of the Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Selvam Ku. Ka of DMK won from this seat beating Valarmathi B of ADMK by a margin of 8,829 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Valarmathi. B of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Hasan Mohamed Jinnah of DMK by a margin of 7,592 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai central Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Thousand Lights Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thousand Lights constituency are: Khushbu Sundar of BJP, Dr. N. Ezhilan of DMK, N. Vaithiyanathan of AMMK, K.M. Sherif of TMJK, Sherin of NTK