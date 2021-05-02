Thousand Lights Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

20. Thousand Lights (थाउजेंड लाइट्स), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thousand Lights is part of 4. Chennai central Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,40,073 eligible electors, of which 1,17,253 were male, 1,22,726 female and 94 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thousand Lights in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,724 eligible electors, of which 1,15,467 were male, 1,20,175 female and 82 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,978 eligible electors, of which 99,640 were male, 1,00,338 female and 42 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thousand Lights in 2016 was 71. In 2011, there were 71.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Selvam Ku. Ka of DMK won in this seat by defeating Valarmathi B of AIADMK by a margin of 8,829 votes which was 6.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.35% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Valarmathi. B of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Hasan Mohamed Jinnah of DMK by a margin of 7,592 votes which was 5.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 20. Thousand Lights Assembly segment of Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 23 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thousand Lights are: Ezhilan N (DMK), Kushboo Sundar (BJP), Williams D (BSP), K M Shariff (MNM), Domnic A (NINIK), Riaz(A) Syed Zakeerulla (AMAK), Vaidhyanathan N (AMMK), Sherine Aj (NTK), Sanjeevi S (IND), Sudakar R (IND), Sekar K (IND), Deeban M (IND), Nirmal Kumar S (IND), P Parimala (IND), Babu A (IND), Parthiban V (IND), Manivannan N (IND), Radha Krishnan S (IND), Velraj S (IND), A George Benny (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 60.45%, while it was 66.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 20. Thousand Lights constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 240. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

20. Thousand Lights constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.76 to 78, 107 to 110, 112 to 114, 118 and 119.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Thousand Lights is 12 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thousand Lights is: 13°03’10.8"N 80°14’34.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thousand Lights results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam