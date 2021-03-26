Thowra Candidate List: Key Contests in Thowra Assembly Constituency of Assam

Thowra Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Thowra seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kushal Dowari of BJP won from this seat beating Sushanta Borgohain of INC by a margin of 1,226 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Susanta Borgohain of INC won from this this constituency defeating Kushal Dowari of IND by a margin of 4,286 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Thowra Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thowra constituency are: Kushal Dowari of BJP, Sushanta Borgohain of CONG, Dhaijya Konwar of RD