Thowra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

107. Thowra (थोरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sivasagar district of Assam. It shares a border with . Thowra is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,15,364 eligible electors, of which 58,368 were male, 56,995 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thowra in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,00,072 eligible electors, of which 51,997 were male, 48,075 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 94,833 eligible electors, of which 48,377 were male, 46,456 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thowra in 2016 was 317. In 2011, there were 105.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Kushal Dowari of BJP won in this seat by defeating Sushanta Borgohain of INC by a margin of 1,226 votes which was 1.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.42% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Susanta Borgohain of INC won in this seat defeating Kushal Dowari of IND by a margin of 4,286 votes which was 6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 107. Thowra Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Thowra are: Kushal Dowari (BJP), Sushanta Borgohain (INC), Dipen Tanti (AJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.82%, while it was 75.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 107. Thowra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 129. In 2011 there were 129 polling stations.

EXTENT:

107. Thowra constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivasagar district of Assam: Panidihing, Nitaipukhuri, Thowra and Bakata mouzas in Sibsagar thana in Sibsagar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sivasagar.

The total area covered by Thowra is 421 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thowra is: 27°07’50.9"N 94°41’53.5"E.

