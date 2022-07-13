Threat Calls To Haryana MLAs: CM Khattar Asks Special Task Force to Probe Case

Concerned over the growing number of threat calls to Haryana MLAs, the state government has handed over the probe to the Special Task Force (STF). About half a dozen legislators have received threat calls from gangsters in the last two weeks and complaints have been registered.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar convened a high-lebel meeting of senior police officers on Wednesday which was also attended by Home Minister Anil Vij. After a detailed discussion on the matter, the CM directed the officers to take immediate action and put the criminals behind bars. No laxity would be tolerated at any cost, he added.

Khattar said it was the duty of the police to ensure the safety of all residents of the state. “There was no place for goons and criminals in Haryana,” he added.

Several state MLAs have been receiving threatening calls allegedly from gangsters, including some from those based out of India.

Official sources said that after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the threatening calls were being taken seriously by the police and intelligence department. “Some of these calls seem more fake ones but we cannot take it lightly and hence in-depth probe has been started on all these complaints,” said officials.

The police have apprised the CM that the investigation was underway and important information had been received and it would be resolved at the earliest, they said. “The matter of threats being faced by the MLAs has already been handed over to a special task force (STF),” said officials

Last week, five men barged into the Pataudi house of Badli’s Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats when he was not present there. They roughed up his cook and threatened to set the “MLA right like Moosewala”. Following the complaint of the cook, an FIR has been registered against five unknown persons. Earlier, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh received extortion calls while another MLA from Safidon Subhash Gangoli had lodged a complaint with Haryana police citing a threat to his life. Earlier, Congress MLA from Sonepat Surender Panwar had also received a threat call from Dubai.

