Threat Perception of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Has Not Changed: Congress on Eviction Notice

After Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra got an eviction notice from the government, the Congress said that the threat perception of the Gandhi family has not changed. They are still Z plus protectees and only the protection agency has been changed from the SPG to another agency, the party said.

Priyanka Gandhi was allotted government accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate, a type 6B house.

"This is a trick to manipulate and treachery from the government," said senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Singhvi cited the J S Verma committee report which had said that the security of Rajiv Gandhi was wrongly withdrawn and subsequently he was assassinated by terrorists.

Singhvi said, "The threat perception remains the same and it has not changed."

When asked if the party is anticipating a similar type of order for Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, Singhvi said, "We are not here to second guess about the petty things which this government does."

Though Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP, he has been allotted a house in the General pool, said sources close to the Chairman of the housing committee responsible for the accommodation of the MPs in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi is a fourth time MP and as per rules he is eligible for the accommodation in Delhi. He has been given a 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow, as per the SPG requirements, but in the changed scenario there are apprehensions that the government may evict him as well.

Sources say that half of Rahul Gandhi's office has been functioning from 10, Janpath, the accommodation provided to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who is a sixth term MP from Rae Bareli.

