Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Gets 'Death Threat', Caller Says He's 'Dawood', Wants 'Rs 100 Crore'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received three threatening calls on Saturday morning, as per Nagpur police. Two calls were made at 11.30 am and 11.40 am and further investigation is underway, they said.

The minister received death threats in the name of a person called ‘Dawood’ on Gadkari’s Public Relations Office landline number, the police said. The caller also demanded a ransom of Rs 100 crore, as per News18 Hindi.

Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received two threatening calls this morning. Nagpur Police say that further investigation is going on.Visuals from outside the Minister’s office. pic.twitter.com/BMgcANvUOO — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

“There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway," Rahul Madane, DCP Nagpur was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Union Minister’s security has also been increased. “Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari," Madane said.

Police have traced the number from which the calls were made to a part of Karnataka, as per sources.

