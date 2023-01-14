CHANGE LANGUAGE
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Gets 'Death Threat', Caller Says He's 'Dawood', Wants 'Rs 100 Crore'
1-MIN READ

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Gets 'Death Threat', Caller Says He's 'Dawood', Wants 'Rs 100 Crore'

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 14, 2023, 15:13 IST

Nagpur, India

File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo:AFP)

File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo:AFP)

The Union Minister's existing security has been increased and security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari, police said

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received three threatening calls on Saturday morning, as per Nagpur police. Two calls were made at 11.30 am and 11.40 am and further investigation is underway, they said.

The minister received death threats in the name of a person called ‘Dawood’ on Gadkari’s Public Relations Office landline number, the police said. The caller also demanded a ransom of Rs 100 crore, as per News18 Hindi.

“There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway," Rahul Madane, DCP Nagpur was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Union Minister’s security has also been increased. “Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari," Madane said.

Police have traced the number from which the calls were made to a part of Karnataka, as per sources.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
first published:January 14, 2023, 14:49 IST
last updated:January 14, 2023, 15:13 IST
