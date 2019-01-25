LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Congress MLAs, Who Went Untraceable Amid Karnataka Poaching Row, Pledge Loyalty

Four Congress MLAs had skipped the CLP meeting, which was called to take stock of the Congress's strength amid speculation that some legislators were about to resign from the party.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Congress MLAs, Who Went Untraceable Amid Karnataka Poaching Row, Pledge Loyalty
File photo of HD Kumaraswamy with Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
New Delhi: Days after Congress swiftly shifted all its Karnataka MLAs to a Bengaluru resort to foil any poaching bid by the BJP, three out of four "rebel" legislators have claimed loyalty to the party.

The announcement was made by former CM Siddaramaiah said in a tweet, saying that the legislators have replied with reason. "Notices were issued to Ramesh Jarkiholi, Nagendra, Mahesh & Umesh Jadav for not attending the legislature party meeting. Three of them have replied with reasons for not attending & have reaffirmed their loyalty to the Congress party," he said.



Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli and two others — B Nagendra and Umesh Jadhav — had skipped the CLP meeting, which was called to take stock of the Congress's strength amid speculation that some legislators were about to resign from the party, triggering fears of toppling the coalition government.

Congress sources had told News18 that BJP was using Congress MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi, who was dropped from the cabinet, to mobilise support. They added that Jharkiholi was trying to get at least 10 Congress MLAs on his side, but he has been able to get just two so far.

However, the speculations were put to rest after a meeting of the coordination committee of the coalition partners headed by Siddaramaiah. Of the four, only Umesh Jadhav has not replied to the show cause notices by the former CM.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram