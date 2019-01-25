Three Congress MLAs, Who Went Untraceable Amid Karnataka Poaching Row, Pledge Loyalty

Our govt is stable & our governance will be much better in the coming days. Both parties will work together & ensure that the best administration is provided for our people.@INCKarnataka — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 24, 2019

Days after Congress swiftly shifted all its Karnataka MLAs to a Bengaluru resort to foil any poaching bid by the BJP, three out of four "rebel" legislators have claimed loyalty to the party.The announcement was made by former CM Siddaramaiah said in a tweet, saying that the legislators have replied with reason. "Notices were issued to Ramesh Jarkiholi, Nagendra, Mahesh & Umesh Jadav for not attending the legislature party meeting. Three of them have replied with reasons for not attending & have reaffirmed their loyalty to the Congress party," he said.Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli and two others — B Nagendra and Umesh Jadhav — had skipped the CLP meeting, which was called to take stock of the Congress's strength amid speculation that some legislators were about to resign from the party, triggering fears of toppling the coalition government.Congress sources had told News18 that BJP was using Congress MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi, who was dropped from the cabinet, to mobilise support. They added that Jharkiholi was trying to get at least 10 Congress MLAs on his side, but he has been able to get just two so far.However, the speculations were put to rest after a meeting of the coordination committee of the coalition partners headed by Siddaramaiah. Of the four, only Umesh Jadhav has not replied to the show cause notices by the former CM.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.