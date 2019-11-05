Three Members of Kamal Haasan's MNM Jump Ship to BJP
The three leaders were fielded by the party in Lok Sabha elections.
Representative Image.
Chennai: Three Lok Sabha candidates fielded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, officially joined the BJP on Tuesday.
Rajendran was fielded as MNM’s Arakonnam candidate, Srikarunya contested from Krishnagiri constituency and Ravi fought the Lok Sabha elections from Chidambaram constituency.
“We are a young party and we have so many people. Our party’s strength is our leader, Kamal Haasan, and the belief the youngsters have in our party. We have to introspect why the three party members joined the BJP at the same time. We are not sure if they were unhappy for not given a post within the party,” said a senior party member.
Haasan’s MNM recently appointed 16 party functionaries as state level functionaries of various party wings. Haasan said this was part of his party’s expansion.
He has planned to induct more party posts on November 7 which coincides with his birthday. A three-day event has been to celebrate the veteran actor’s 60 years in Indian cinema.
Haasan roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor earlier this year. However, the party is still undecided on whether to renew its contract with the later.
